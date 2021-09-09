Covid rates fall in five of Donegal’s seven LEAs

North Inishowen has seen it's Covid 19 incidence rate drop by over a third, and it no longer has the highest rate in the country.

The Covid rates fell in five of Donegal's seven local electoral areas in the two weeks to midnight last Monday.

However, five of them are listed among the highest incidence rates in the state.

In the two weeks to Monday North Inishowen had 242 cases of Covid 19, an incidence rate of 1,427 per 100,000 people, the third highest in the state. However, that's down 35% on last week's figure.

South Inishowen saw a drop of 22% with 276 cases, a rate of 1,234, the third highest nationally.

Milford saw a rise of 7% with 156 cases, a rate of 1,133, the state's fifth highest, while a 2% fall saw Lifford Stranorlar register 239 cases and a rate of 923, the eighth highest nationally.

Glenties had 220 cases, up 2%, a rate of 920, ninth highest on the national table.

The Letterkenny and Donegal LEAs both recorded incidence rates of 812, Letterkenny's down 16% with 812 cases, while Donegal LEA's 215 cases represented a fall of 4%.