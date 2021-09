The Open Championship is returning to the island of Ireland in 2025.

Royal Portrush has been announced as the tournament host for the third time.

In 2019, Offaly's Shane Lowry won the Claret Jug at the County Antrim course by six shots.

Almost 238,000 spectators attended the Open that year, a record for the event outside of St Andrews.

The Open first came to Royal Portrush in 1951.