Letterkenny's Port Road is to close for major resurfacing works over the next two to three nights.

The road will close to the public between Station Roundabout and Polestar Roundabout tonight and tomorrow, with a provision to extend the closure into Friday night.

Depending on progress on Wednesday and Thursday, Donegal County Council say the closure on Friday night may not be necessary. The resurfacing work is expected to take place from 8pm to 6am.