O’Shea tipping Mayo win with big performance from the Connacht Champions

Former Mayo midfielder Seamie O’Shea says he’s impressed with his old teammates run to the All-Ireland Final.

James Horan’s side have beaten Galway and Dublin in their last two games and face Tyrone in the decider on this Saturday

O’Shea, who is an AIB GAA Ambassador for the final, outlines what has pleased him about their last two performances...

O'Shea doesn’t think Mayo’s long wait for the All-Ireland Final will have a negative impact.

The extra weeks given to play the fixture has helped Oisin Mullin in his recovery time and Seamus says Mayo will be well prepared...

The title eluded O'Shea during his time in the green and red but he expects Mayo to win this time around...