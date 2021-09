Papers presented to today’s Education Committee at Stormont have reported that plans for a new Irish medium school in Strabane are on time and on budget.

Procurement is due to take place before the end of the year, with construction set to start by June next year, and the school set to open in autumn 2023.

The cost of the project is estimated at between £4 million and £6 million.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says it's good news for Strabane...