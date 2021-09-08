LYIT to share €4.2 million in technological university upgrade funding

Funding totalling €4.2 million has been allocated to the Connacht Ulster Alliance consortium, in order to facilitate upgrades to a number of ITs, including LYIT, as they work towards achieving Technological University status.

The Connacht Ulster Alliance consortium consists of LYIT, as well as Sligo IT and Galway-Mayo IT, and they will share the newly-announced funding as all three institutions continue to make progress towards becoming technological universities as they upgrade their facilities and continue to diversify their teaching capacities as well as their on-campus facilities.

Donegal Deputy and Minister McConalogue said today that "continued funding for Technological Universities and prospective Technological Universities is important to support TUs which have a tremendous impact on their local communities and regions."

"The proposed TU of Connaught Ulster would have many beneficial impacts for the region and for County Donegal”.