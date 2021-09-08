Donegal County Council to receive €260,000 to provide outdoor dining facilities

38 locations across the country will get permanent weather-resistant facilities, including two in Donegal, to allow for a longer outdoor dining season.

Donegal County Council will receive over €260,000 in Fáilte Ireland funding to provide for these permanent outdoor dining facilities - just over €126,000 will be dedicated to the Bundoran Oceanside, and €137,000 will go to works at the Port Road in Letterkenny.

It's part of a 9 million euro project across 19 counties, from the Department of Tourism.

The first section of the scheme saw individual businesses given grants of up to 4,000 euro for seating and accessories.

Chief executive of Failte Ireland, Paul Kelly, says the structures will be helpful, particularly when the weather turns: