Colm Cavanagh expecting an open All Ireland Final

Tyrone’s All-Ireland Final defeat to Dublin in 2018 will serve as a benefit to the players involved in this year’s decider against Mayo, that’s according to former Tyrone player Colm Cavanagh.

The Ulster Champions face the Connacht holders on Saturday as the county seeks a first All-Ireland since 2008.

AIB GAA Ambassador Cavanagh played when Tyrone were last in a final in 2018 and says his former teammates will be better prepared for this seasons decider than they were three years ago...

Cavanagh expects this year’s All-Ireland Final to be an open game, he feels it could be an exciting encounter...

The Moy man says the team has evolved since they last contested the All-Ireland Final.

The joint management team of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher have led the team to the decider and an Ulster title in their first season in charge.

Cavanagh says the team has moved on tactics wise....