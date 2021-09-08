Cathaoirleach Murray welcomes €1.7 billion E&I Engineering acquisition

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Jack Murray has welcomed the news that Burnfoot based firm E&I Engineering is being sold in a deal worth up to €1.7 billion.

E&I, which makes electrical switchgear and power distribution systems, is being bought by American-based company Vertiv Holdings.

E&I say that all current roles will be protected, and that there are plans to expand the workforce of the company, with 100 new jobs to be created across E&I's plants in the North-West over the next year.

Cllr Jack Murray is a native of Burnfoot, and he hopes the acquisition shows the potential of the Inishowen area and the North-West as a whole as a hub for innovation...