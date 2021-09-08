1,545 new cases of Covid-19 in ROI, 1,210 in North

1,545 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

335 people are now in hospital with the virus, with 56 of those in ICUs.

NPHET also has announced a further 43 new deaths from the virus reported within the last week - an average of just over 6 per day - but also some deaths reported could be delayed reports due to the backlog caused by the HSE cyberattack.

1,210 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the North in the past 24 hours.

An additional 6 covid-related deaths have also been recorded today.

There are 454 patients being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 44 in ICU.

Donegal maintains the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the Republic, at a rate of 1,024.5 cases per 100,000 people.

That compares to the national average incidence rate, which is currently 450.9.

There has been a total of 1,631 cases of Covid-19 in County Donegal in the two weeks up to midnight on Monday/

The full breakdown of the Republic of Ireland's 14-day incidence of Covid-19 is below: