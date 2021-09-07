Number in Donegal receiving PUP falls as payment rates cut from today

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the Republic of Ireland is now just over 140,000, as the rate of the payment is set to be cut from today onwards.

In County Donegal, 4,102 people are now receiving the PUP payment, down 2.7% on the previous week's figures.

The top two rates of PUP are to drop by 50 euro, while people receiving 250 euro per week will now get the normal jobseeker's allowance rate instead.

Also, college students who are returning to education this month have been told that this week will be the last week they will be receiving PUP.

The moves are part of the government's plan to phase out the payment by early next year, and today's changes will be noticeable from September 14th.