Leona Maguire says she will take confidence from her Solheim Cup performance.

The Cavan native won four and a half points as Europe beat the USA 15-13 in Ohio to retain the trophy.

Maguire secured her status as the most successful rookie in the tournament's history with a 5 and 4 singles win over Jennifer Kupcho on Monday.

The 26-year-old said she exceeded her own expectations.