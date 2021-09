A Glenties MD Councillor is calling for more action to be taken against people who dump their household rubbish illegally.

For the second time in a number of weeks, Cllr Michael McClafferty says rubbish has been dumped near a reservoir serving Falcarragh and Dunfanaghy, while a skip outside a local graveyard has now been removed because of prolonged misuse.

Cllr McClafferty says this must stop..........