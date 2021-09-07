Gardai welcome latest Donegal drug seizure

Gardai are welcoming the latest drug seizure in the county under Operation Tara, a national initiative announced last year by Commissioner Drew Harris.

The seizure was made on Thursday night last after Gardai last week stopped a vehicle which had been observed driving on the Letterkenny to Derry Road.

Garda Grainne Doherty has been outlining the nature of the seizure.......

Meanwhile, the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit last night arrested a driver who tested positive for the presence of cocaine and cannabis.

The driver has been charged to appear in court on a later date.

Gardai are urging people to never get behind the wheel of any vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.