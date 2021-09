A former Fine Gael Senator who is currently based Fahan says the extent of slurry pollution in Lough Swilly is only now becoming evident.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Catherine Noone told Greg Hughes she does not believe the incident reported in the Swilly at the weekend was an isolated one, and such pollution has been happening for years.

She has posted video footage taken in Lough Swilly at Fahan this morning, describing it as the worst she has seen.............