Eunans v Kilcar the big tie of the opening championship weekend

Donegal GAA have confirmed the arrangements for the opening round of fixtures in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure 2021 Senior Championship which starts this weekend with four matches scheduled.

All four games are on Sunday, September 12 with Killybegs hosting Glenswilly; Ardara taking on Realt na Mara, Bundoran, Gaoth Dobhair at home to Milford and what will be Highland's feature game on Sunday evening, St Eunan's hosting Kilcar.

The match between Sean MacCumhaill's and St. Michael's, which had been scheduled to take place on Friday night has been put back a week to Friday, September 17.

There will be three more games that weekend, one on Saturday, September 18, and two on Sunday, September 19.

Attendance at games is set at 50% of capacity as per government regulations.

Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship

Sun, 12 Sept, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Na Cealla Beaga v Gleann tSúilí, 13.30

Sun, 12 Sept, Pearse Memorial Park, Ard an Ratha v Realt na Mara, 15.00

Sun, 12 Sept, Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair v Milford, 17.30

Sun, 12 Sept, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, St Eunans v Cill Chartha, 18.00

Fri, 17 Sept, Páirc Sheáin MhicCumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michaels, 20.30

Sat, 18 Sept, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill v Gleann Fhinne, 14.00

Sun, 19 Sept, Páirc Gearoid Ó’Gallochoir St Naul's v An Tearmainn, 14.00

Sun, 19 Sept, Páirc Tírconaill, Four Masters v Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon, 14:00