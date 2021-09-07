Councillor promises legal action over Gortahork pipe leaks

A Donegal Councillor has teamed up with a firm of solicitors to take action against Irish Water in relation to leaks in copper pipes at up to 800 homes around Gortahork.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac GiollaEasbuig says in the absence of a resolution in his discussions with the utility, they intend to proceed with a legal case.

He urging local people to get in touch with details of their issues, and in particular, the costs they have incurred.

Cllr McGiollaEasbuig says there are pin holes appearing in copper pipes in one particular area.........