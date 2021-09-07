CAP consultation underway as McConalogue meets with EU Agri ministers today

The Government expects to submit its strategic plan for CAP on time by January 1st.

Political agreement at EU level was reached in June on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy.

The new deal aims to support the transition towards more sustainable agriculture, while there will also be support for young farmers and smaller farms.

Speaking as he attended an informal meeting of EU Agriculture Ministers in Slovenia, Donegal Deputy and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue says the consultation process is underway: