Busy end of year ahead for Brett McGinty

Brett McGinty is back in the ring for his third professional fight this Friday night in Coventry.

The St Johnston man who has won both his fights to date, will go up against Lukas Ulys at the Skydome Arena on the undercard of the Sam Egginton Bilel Jkitou WBC middleweight title fight.

It’s a return to the Skydome venue for McGinty who won his second pro fight on points against Dwain Grant back in May.

Stevie McKenna is also on the Hennessy promotion card, the Monaghan welterweight is looking to improve his 8-0 record against Moussa Gary.

Brett's hoping to have three fights before the end of year and is looking to improve onhis performance this weekend.

The Ricky Hatton trained middleweight has been speaking with Oisin Kelly...