55,000 students receive CAO offers, LYIT course points for 2021 revealed

Just over 55,000 students have received their CAO round 1 offers this afternoon, as points requirements across the country have risen again.

At LYIT, while many course options stayed similar to 2020, such as Law and Computer Science - increases were seen in the high-demand area of nursing.

For Level 8 General Nursing, the points requirement jumped from 400 points to 429, and the biggest points increase for a Level 8 course was seen in Intellectual Disability Nursing - up 31 points from last year to 357 points.

Meanwhile for Level 6/7 courses, while some courses like Culinary Arts maintained a similar points threshold to last year, others saw increases - the Business Common Entry course saw a jump of 28 points to 189, while Digital Film and Video jumped by 45 points, from 172 points up to 217.

The full breakdown of this year's points requirements at LYIT is available below:

2021 points requirements for Level 8 courses at LYIT:



2021 points requirements for Level 6/7 courses at LYIT: