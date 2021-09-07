27 waiting on beds at LUH as national trolley figure now highest of pandemic so far

27 patients are awaiting a bed in Letterkenny University Hospital today, as the lastest INMO trolley watch figures show LUH is now the fifth-most overcrowded hospital in the Republic today.

21 patients are waiting for a bed on wards in LUH, the highest figure in the country, and unchanged from yesterday's figure. Meanwhile 6 patients are now awaiting beds in the LUH Emergency Department

395 patients are being treated on trolleys in hospital today nationally - the highest figure since the pandemic began.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital, with 50 on trolleys, followed by 42 in University Hospital Limerick.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says hospitals are at risk of becoming Covid hotspots, due to over-crowding and poor ventilation.