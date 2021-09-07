1,748 new NI Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths as North’s hospitality bosses call for more re-opening

1,748 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have also been another seven additional Covid-related deaths reported by the North's Department of Health today.

There are now 461 patients being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 45 in ICU.

These figures come as some hospitality bosses in Northern Ireland say the latest Covid-relaxations in the North don't go far enough - despite the rises in deaths and hospitalisations in Northern Ireland since the beginning of re-opening.

From Friday, wedding guests can hit the dancefloor.

People will also be able to play a game of pool at the pub, and go up to the bar to order a pint instead of having to wait at their table in the North.

But Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster wanted to see more: