1,470 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

The five-day average of cases here has fallen to 1,382 - which 16 per cent less than a week ago.

Counties Monaghan, Donegal, Cavan and Leitrim have the highest 14-day incidence rates in the country currently.

367 Covid patients are now in hospitals with the virus - down 17 on yesterday - with 59 in intensive care, which is unchanged.