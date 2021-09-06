Varadkar should apologise to live events sector for attending festival – Pearse Doherty

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has once again come under intense criticism from opposition, after he was spotted attending a festival in London at the weekend - after reportedly telling representatives from the live events sector days earlier that the UK's re-opening plan was "definitely" not the one to follow.

His attendance at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London also came on the same weekend that Electric Picnic festival was due to take place, before Government restrictions meant the festival had to be cancelled this year altogether.

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty says that Varadkar has to answer and apologise to the live events industry here, for telling them one thing, but then contradicting that in his personal time...