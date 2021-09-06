Man dies after falling from cliff in Bundoran

A man in his thirties has died after falling from a cliff in Bundoran at the weekend.

The man, named locally as Stuart Hamilton, originally from Armagh, fell from a cliff in the Tullan Strand area of Bundoran early on Saturday morning. He was then taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí say the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

The deceased, Mr Hamilton, is believed to be a corporal with the second battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment of the British Army.