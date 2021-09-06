LYIT to receive over €1.3m in funding as students return to campus

The Letterkenny Institute of Technology is to receive just over €1.3 million in funding from the Government, in order to carry out a number of capital works as third-level institutions begin to return to full in-person classes.

The funding comes as part of €38 million in funding that has been allocated nationally to third-level institutions such as ITs and Colleges.

The funding is intended to address a number of areas, including works and provision of equipment to facilitate a safe campus re-opening, procurement of additional ICT devices for disadvantaged students, and investments in infrastructure to allow for additional course places for 2021 Leaving Cert students.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said:

“I am very pleased to announce a significant devolved capital grant for the higher education sector to support a range of capital priorities.

“The grant funding will also help facilitate the safe and very welcome return of students to campus-based learning, and will allow higher education institutions to carry out necessary minor works and equipment upgrades across their estates over the coming year."