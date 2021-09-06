Large gatherings, live music and all religious services return from today

Organised indoor gatherings can resume with 60 per cent capacity today - and the cap on outdoor events rises to 75 per cent.

All adults must be fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid, to reach those attendances.

Many other restrictions also ease today, with live music allowed indoors at weddings and in bars.

Government chief whip and sports minister, Jack Chambers, says people should continue to be cautious, as the reopening continues over the next seven weeks...

Also, all religious ceremonies can go ahead with half-capacity today - allowing over 500 people in some churches.

Until now, only 50 people could attend a mass, or pods of 50 in bigger locations.

Fr Charlie McDonnell, the administrator of Westport Parish in Co Mayo, says other important ceremonies such as confirmations and communions can also resume from today...