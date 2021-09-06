Issue of illegal slurry dumping raised after incident in Inishowen over weekend

The issue of illegal slurry dumping has been raised, following an incident in Inishowen at the weekend.

Local Cllr Terry Crossan says that a constituent contacted him after he noticed that there was what appeared to be slurry dumped into Inch Lake at Farland Bank.

Cllr Crossan has posted the videos he received to social media, in order to raise awareness of the impact slurry dumping can have on the local environment.

He told Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show the details of the dumping incident...