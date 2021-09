Gardaí say that while they are still investigating all of the circumstances, foul play is currently not being suspected, after the discovery of a man's body in Letterkenny yesterday morning.

The man, believed to be in his sixties, was discovered by the ambulance service at a house in Sylvan Park in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday afternoon, and Gardaí currently believe that foul play is not suspected relating to the man's death.