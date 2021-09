The rate of Covid-19 in Monaghan is over three times the national average.

Latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures covering the 14 days up to midnight on last Thursday show Monaghan's 14-day incidence rate was just under 1,500 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal, Cavan and Leitrim were the next worst-affected counties, with an incidence rate in Donegal of just over 1,185.

The national rate dropped from 531 to 492 in the space of a week.