Donegal social enterprises to receive almost €50,000 in additional funding

Social enterprises in Donegal are set to benefit from almost €50,000 in additional Government funding, following an announcement by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Just over €46,000 will be allocated to local authorities in Donegal to distribute to social enterprise groups, with the goal of the funding to facilitate the purchase of equipment, or the carrying out of repairs or refurbishments to enable social enterprises to improve their service delivery to the local community.

Making the announcement today, Minister Heather Humphreys said:

“I am delighted to be in a position today to announce the launch of the one million euro Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 which will support social enterprises across Ireland that are providing valuable services in their communities.

“This scheme will provide small grants to social enterprises with the cost of capital projects such as refurbishments, repairs or the purchase of new equipment.

“Approximately 120 social enterprises from all across Ireland will receive support under the scheme.”