It's another packed DL Debate podcast with Brendan Devenney. This week he is joined by joint Tyrone boss Fergal Logan on their epic All Ireland run and their final showdown with Mayo.

Brendan also speaks with Donegal football boss Declan Bonner on his re-appointent, Chairman Mick Mc Grath gives us an update on all Gaa matters in the county while Gary Mc Daid, the former Glenswilly manager with the winning touch gives us his take on the upcoming Donegal Club Championships.