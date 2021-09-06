Cllr McGarvey calls on Bus Eireann to provide more non-online contact options

A local councillor has called on Bus Eireann to make their services more friendly to those who have limited internet access, or are not technically literate.

Letterkenny Cllr Ian McGarvey is the oldest elected politician on the island of Ireland, and he is calling on the bus company to provide alternative ways of contacting them outside of electronic methods, such as having more capacity to receive phone calls.

He says he tried to contact the Bus Eireann office regarding bus services via phone, and was only able to talk to someone on the fifth attempt - and that it is incredibly difficult for those who are not technically literate to organise a service they need...