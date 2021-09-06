Ballyliffin Golf Club Ladies chase All Ireland glory



The ladies of Ballyliffin Golf Club will play in the All Ireland Finals later this week at the Shandon Park Golf Club in Belfast.

The competition will be held over three days , the quarter final will be on Thursday 9th September, the semi final will be on Friday 10th and the final on Saturday 11th.

The Ballyliffin team members are Lady Captain Mary T Hackett, Lady Vice Captain Marie D’Urso, Joan Doherty, Mary Mc Geoghan, Donna Bennett, Sarah Harkin and Pascale Gallanagh.

This is a huge accolade for Kathleen and the Ballyliffin Ladies following four winning rounds against Moyola Park Golf Club, North West Golf Club, Cushendall Golf Club and Dunmurry Golf Club which ultimately lead to the Ulster title.

Team Captain Kathleen Mc Eleney is pictured with her Junior Foursomes Ulster Final winners.The team from left to right Mary Mc Geoghan, Pascale Gallanagh, Donna Bennett, Team Captain Kathleen mc Eleney, Mary T Hackett, Joan Doherty, Marie D’Urso and Sarah Harkin.