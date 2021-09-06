27 people awaiting beds at LUH this morning

27 people are now awaiting a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, down slightly on Friday's most recent figure of 29.

There are now 6 people awaiting a bed in the LUH Emergency Department, down 4. Meanwhile there are now a total of 21 patients waiting on beds in wards elsewhere in the hospital - that's up 2 on Friday, and also the highest number of patients waiting on a ward bed in the country.

A total of 370 patients are awaiting a bed at hospitals across the Republic of Ireland today, up a staggering 87 on Friday's figure.