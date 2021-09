1,144 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening.

As of 8am this morning, there were 384 Covid 19 patients in hospital, 59 of them in ICU.

North of the border, 1,764 positive Covid cases have been reported today, with nine additional Covid-related deaths.

407 patients were being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland, 46 of them in ICU.