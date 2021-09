Finn Harps beat champions Shamrock Rovers 2-1 at Finn Park on Friday night.

Jordan Mustoe and Tunde Owolabi were the scorers for Harps as they recorded victory over Rovers for the first time since 2008.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action as well as Ireland's 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan in World Cup Qualifying...