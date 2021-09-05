Portsalon Golf Club win Donegal Under-18 Youth Golf Matchplay Championship

In an exciting finish to the Donegal Under-18 Youth Golf Matchplay Championship Portsalon Golf Club narrowly defeated Dunfanaghy Golf Club 2 - 1.

Played in glorious conditions on the Tom Old Morris course in Rosapenna, who hosted the event after the successful European Legends.

Dunfanaghy Golf Club were going for their 7th title and fielding players of the calibre of Darcy Hogg who plays off scratch and has recently been selected on the under-16 team Irish team. Conor Hanna, James Sweeney ,Evan Hogg backed by Lucas Wood and David Daly.

However, on the day the Portsalon making their debut in the final

had other other ideas.

Having lost the 1st match they went on to win the 2nd and 3rd matches on the 17th and 18th holes respectively.

The winning team was Cian Page, Oisin Friel, Christian Harris, Michael Campbell, Ultan Blaney and Liam Dolan.

It was a great day for Youth golf played to a very high standard and enjoyed by the large crowd.