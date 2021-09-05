More success for Donegal Athletes

It was another successful weekend for Donegal Athletes, this time they were competing in the Masters in Santry, Ulster teams in England and there were also athletes taking part in Mountain Racing.

At the Masters, Catherine McDevitt of Letterkenny AC claimed gold in the 200 metres whilst also earning a silver.

Catriona Devine of Finn Valley AC also claimed gold in the 800 metres whilst Noreen Bonner won the 800 and 1500 metres.

Damien Crawford of Lifford/Strabane AC had success in the Javelin and shot claiming victory in both.

Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport with a wrap of the weekends action...