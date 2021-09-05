It will be a proud day for Tyrone Captain Padraig Hampsey

Padraig Hampsey is thankful to be back in the All Ireland Final but knows they will have to work even harder in preparation and on game day if they are to overcome Mayo.

The Coalisland man is only the second ever player from the club to captain the Red Hand county and he will be hoping he's the one leading his side up the steps of Croker to lift the Sam Maguire.

It wouldn't be plane sailing for Tyrone and if they are to be in with a chance, Hampsey feels they'll have to brush up on mistakes which could cost them in a game of this magnitude.

Padraig, who started at corner back in the final defeat to Dublin for years ago, has been speaking with Tom Comack ahead of the final...