Gardaí investigating after discovery of body in Letterkenny

Gardaí are currently carrying out investigations after the body of a man in his sixties was discovered in Letterkenny this morning.

Shortly after 2 o'clock this morning, Gardaí attended a house at Sylvan Park in Letterkenny after the ambulance service reported that they had discovered the body of a man in his sixties.

The scene is currently being preserved and the coroner and state pathologist have been notified.

Gardaí are currently treating the death as unexplained, and say they are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination to determine the course of their investigations.