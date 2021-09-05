Donegal MEAI representative calls for clarity on live events reopening

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland are calling on government to clarify regulations around indoor hospitality ahead of the return of live events tomorrow.

Under relaxed rules, live music and drama can return, while larger crowds can attend the likes of concerts and sporting events.

The new measures limit indoor capacity at 60 percent for those who're vaccinated, while outdoor events can have 75 percent vaccinated capacity.

Donegal musician and MEAI spokesperson, Matt McGranahan, says clarity is still required around some of the regulations ahead of tomorrow's reopening: