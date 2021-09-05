Donegal-Dublin flight contract put out to tender once again

The contract to provide flight services from Donegal to Dublin has been put out to tender once again, according to today's Irish Independent.

The flight path is up for tender for the second time this year, after the future of the route was put into question earlier this summer after the collapse of Stobart Air.

The Public Service Obligation route was taken over on an emergency basis by Swedish airline Amapola in July, but now the Department of Transport is seeking a full-time operator for the route from February of next year, for a period of three years.

It's reported the cost of operating the route for that period will be 17 million euros, but a government subsidy will cover any costs incurred by the winning airline.