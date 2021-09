The Bundoran RNLI were called to assist with a medical evacuation from Tullan Strand in Bundoran yesterday morning.

A crew of Bundoran RNLI volunteers were called to assist the national ambulance service, after a casualty had fallen and received injuries in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The crew members assisted with the transfer of the patient to a waiting ambulance, where they were then subsequently transferred to Sligo University Hospital to be treated.