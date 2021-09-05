1,180 new ROI Covid-19 cases

1,180 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced in the Republic of Ireland today.

362 people are now being treated in hospitals for the virus nationally - that's down one on yesterday. 59 of those patients are now in ICU, up 7 in 24 hours.

As of the latest HSE figures, Donegal has maintained the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the country, at 1148.3 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to the national average, which has now dropped to 493.5.

County Monaghan has the highest incidence in the country, at 1,469.4.