Ulster rule County Final process to restart

The 2020 Donegal Senior Football Championship replay has been postponed and the Ulster Council have ordered the objection process to restart.

Naomh Conaill's appeal to the provincial body was successful and Ulster came to the decision that the process has to start again, for what's understood to be a technicality with video evidence.

Kilcar must now lodge their objection for a second time while those that sat for the first hearing will not be allowed to be part of the rehearing committee.

The replay had been scheduled to take place on Wednesday September 8th but that will now not go ahead.

The Donegal CCC had previously ordered the replay after Naomh Conaill were found to have broken the rules on route to winning a fifth Dr Maguire Cup, by using four substitutes during extra time instead of the allowed three.