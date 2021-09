Letterkenny Rugby Club began their Rugby Championship 3 campaign with a defeat away to Newry.

The game finished 8-5 in favour of the hosts.

Letterkenny Head Coach Paul O'Kane believes there a positives to take from the defeat...

Elsewhere Strabane beat PSNI 19-18.

In the Premiership 2, City of Derry were beaten 44-7 at home to Bangor.