Institute made it back to back league wins after they beat Dundela 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Liam Walsh netted the opener for Stute on 31 minutes following in after his penalty was saved by the Dundela goalkeeper..

Brendan McLaughlin then netted the second for the home side on 88 minutes before Dundela pulled one back at the death but Stute held on to earn all three points.

Elsewhere Dergview drew 1-1 at home to Ards.