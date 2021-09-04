Government should invest through Council, not private firms – Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig

A Donegal Councillor says the experience with Housing Association apartments in Dungloe has cemented his belief that Donegal County Council should be taking the lead in building social housing.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the Cluid and Respond Housing Associations have developed apartments in Dungloe, but in both cases, there are apartments which have remained empty for upwards of 10 years.

He says councillors and officials are in discussion with the two associations to resolve the issues, and he's hopeful of movement.

However, he believes there is a lesson to be learned from the experience...