€20,000 worth of cannabis seized in Donegal

Gardaí from Buncrana say that they have seized cannabis with a street value of €20,000, after stopping a vehicle on Thursday they observed driving erratically.

They say the car was driving erratically and at speed on the N13 road, and after the car was stopped and searched, 1kg of suspected cannabis was found, with all three occupants of the vehicle arrested.

One male passenger in the vehicle was charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and the driver of the vehicle was charged with a dangerous driving offence.

Gardaí say the arrests come as a part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochana's new anti-drug trafficking strategy.